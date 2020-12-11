Mavericks, with president as coach, fall in shootout in opener

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

INDIANAPOLIS – The Kansas City Mavericks claimed what might be remembered as their most inspirational point of the season in Friday’s season opener.

With team president and general manager Brent Thiessen forced into the role as interim head coach because COVID-19 protocols benched new coach Tad O’Had and assistant coach Kohl Schultz, the Mavericks battled the host Indy Fuel to overtime before falling 4-3 in a shootout at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Indy’s Derek Barach scored with just nine seconds left in regulation and Peter Krieger scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Fuel the come-from-behind win.

O’Had, Thiessen and the Mavericks – who played with seven forwards, nine defensemen and just one goaltender, newcomer Sean Bonar, who flew to Indiana from Jacksonville, Fla., Friday – were proud of the collective effort.

“I don’t know if I have ever been more impressed by the collective effort of a group of our guys than tonight,” Thiessen said by phone after O’Had and Schultz were placed on the commissioner’s exempt list earlier in the day.

“We just signed Sean. He probably woke up at 4:30 this morning, flew to Indiana and played so well tonight. Everyone played well. So many of our new players looked like they have been playing together forever and that is a testimony to Tad and Kohl.”

And Thiessen was quick to point out the importance of trainer Nick Potter.

“Our number one priority is to keep the players on this team healthy and Nick has helped us do that,” Thiessen said, as 11 players remained back in Independence, missing the season opener on the exempt list.

“Nick – and everyone – have gone above and beyond this season and we appreciate them so much.”

Zach Osburn scored the first goal of the season at 2:26 of the first period, but the Fuel’s David Broll countered at 13:05.

New center Giorgio Estephan scored off an Osburn assist at the 6:16 mark of the second period before Indy’s Alex Rauter tied it at 15:22.

Lane Scheidl scored an unassisted goal with 1 minute left in the second to give the Mavericks a 3-2 lead entering the third period.

Bonar and the Mavericks held on until Barach found the net with the tying goal with just nine seconds remaining in regulation.

After a scoreless overtime, Krieger’s goal in the shootout decided it.

“This has been anything but a normal week in the COVID era,” O’Had said by phone after watching the game back home, “and these men have been nothing but exceptional.

“From day one we have talked about controlling the controllables – regardless of the adversity we have been handed this week. Our men remained dialed in and focused on Indy.

“With seven forwards, nine D-men and a goalie with no practices, and our general manager on the bench, our men remained steadfast. I cannot say enough about the character and leadership of this team.

“Estephan, Scheidl, (Justin) Woods and (Willie) Corrin took on leadership roles and competed exceptionally well. Their leadership and skills have been on point since day one.

“It may not have been the outcome we wanted, but we are pleased with the battle level and effort and we will continue to get healthy and prepare for our home opener next Friday.”

The Mavericks are scheduled to host the Fuel at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena.