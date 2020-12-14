Comets pull away late to win Central Cup opener

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets are off to a good start in the preseason Central Cup competition.

Forward Adam James scored a hat trick to go with stellar team defense as the Comets ran past the Dallas Sidekicks 8-3 Saturday in the first game in the preseason tournament. Henry Ramirez and Lucas Sousa each chipped in a pair of goals in the winning effort.

Leading 4-3 entering the final period, the Comets blew it open with four unanswered goals. Defensively, they held Dallas to just one shot.

James started the late onslaught with his third goal on an assist from new signee Kyle McLagan, the son of former Comets star and former Blue Springs High School coach Doug McLagan.

Ramirez was then credited with a goal when a pass off the boards deflected off a Dallas defender past Sidekicks goalkeeper Juan Gamboa for an own goal and a 6-3 lead. Sousa finished it off with back-to-back unassisted goals two minutes apart to make it 8-3 with 2:15 remaining.

The Comets notched the only goal of the first quarter. Nick McDonald found a wide-open Ramirez for the 1-0 lead with 3:59 left in the period.

Lipe Andrade, who scored all three Dallas goals, leveled the match with an unassisted goal with 4:48 left in the second quarter. Kansas City goalkeeper Mark Saxby notched a huge save during a flurry of Dallas activity in front of the goal to send the teams to the halftime locker room tied 1-1.

Ramone Palmer shook off three Dallas defenders and beat Gamboa to the left side just over seven minutes into the second half to give Kansas City a 2-1 advantage. James’ first goal of the match – this one from the top of the circle – gave the Comets a 3-1 lead with 4:24 left in the third.

Andrade’s second of three unassisted goals again cut the Comets’ lead to one goal. But Ramone Palmer slid a pass to James on a two-on-one break to put the Comets up 4-2.

Less than a minute later, Kansas City’s Alvaro Beltran was shown a blue card for holding and it didn’t take long for Andrade to convert. He split two Comets defenders with a shot from just inside the offensive third for the power-play goal to make it 4-3.

The Comets then improved to 1-0 in the Central Cup with the four-goal fourth period.

The Comets are scheduled to play host to the St. Louis Ambush Saturday and then play at Wichita Sunday to conclude the Major Arena Soccer LeaCentral Cup.