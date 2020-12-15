Comets bring back Lewis for second season

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets are getting back one of their key pieces on defense for the 2020-21 season.

Defender Matt Lewis has signed a new one-year contract with the Comets, the team announced. Per team and league policies, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

And Lewis is happy to be back playing under player/coach Leo Gibson.

“I’m really excited to be back with the Comets,” Lewis said in a press release. “I felt like last year was more about getting through the learning curve and being a diligent student to Coach Gibson and the indoor game. This season, I am looking forward to contributing in all phases of the game.”

Lewis returns to the Comets after having spent the past outdoor season with the New York Cosmos of the National Independence Soccer Association. He appeared in eight games for the Cosmos during the team’s shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis appeared in 10 games for the Comets last season, scoring two goals to go along with four assists and 14 blocked shots in his first season in the Major Arena Soccer League.

“We are glad to have Matt back with us this season to help solidify our defense,” Gibson said in the press release. “He’s an incredible person and a consummate professional.”

Lewis had a stellar collegiate career at NCAA DI Fordham, setting program records in both starts and appearances. He was a three-time Atlantic-10 all-conference selection and was named conference defensive player of the year as a senior.

A product of Sporting Kansas City's Development Academy, Lewis was signed to Sporting KC in 2018 before being loaned out to the Swope Park Rangers.