Mavericks reveal second portion of schedule

By The Examiner staff

The second portion of the ECHL schedule for the Kansas City Mavericks will send them away from Cable Dahmer Arena for the majority of it.

Only four of the next 11 games in the schedule, announced by the league Monday, will be on home ice in Independence.

Starting with Friday’s 7:05 p.m. home opener against the Indy Fuel, the Mavericks will play their next five games at home before a three-game set at Wichita Jan. 8-10 ends the first nine-game portion of their ECHL schedule.

The set of 11 games announced Monday begins with another three-game set, this time against the Utah Grizzlies Jan. 15, 16 and 18 at the Maverik Center in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City, Utah.

The Mavericks will then visit Wichita again Jan. 21 before returning home to play host to the Allen Americans on Jan. 23.

The Mavericks will play at Tulsa Jan. 28 and 29 before hosting the Oilers on Jan. 30.

After a Feb. 2 trip to Rapid City, S.D., to face the Rush, the Mavericks will again return home to face the Utah Grizzlies on Feb. 5 and 6.

The Mavericks are 0-0-0-1 with one point after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Indy Fuel Friday in Indianapolis.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mavericks are just one of 13 ECHL teams attempting to play this season. Those include six in the Mountain Division, with Tulsa, Wichita, Utah, Rapid City and Allen joining the Mavericks.

Florida, Jacksonville, Greenville, South Carolina and Orlando are playing in the South Division, and Indy and Wheeling are the only teams in the Central Division playing.

Thirteen teams decided to opt out for the season, including the Adirondack Thunder, Atlanta Gladiators, Brampton Beast, Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Idaho Steelheads, Kalamazoo Wings, Maine Mariners, Newfoundland Growlers, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, Toledo Walleye and Worcester Railers.

Mavericks upcoming schedule

(All times Central, home games at Cable Dahmer Arena)

First portion

• Dec. 18, Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

• Dec. 26, Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

• Dec. 31, Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 2, Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 5, Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 8, at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 9, at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 10, at Wichita Thunder, 4:05 p.m.

New portion

• Jan. 15, at Utah Grizzllies, 8:05 p.m.

• Jan. 16, at Utah Grizzlies, 8:05 p.m.

• Jan. 18, at Utah Grizzlies, 6:10 p.m.

• Jan. 21, at Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 23, Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 28, at Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 29, at Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

• Jan. 30, Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

• Feb. 2, at Rapid City Rush, 8:05 p.m.

• Feb. 5, Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 p.m.

• Feb. 6, Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 p.m.