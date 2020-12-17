Check This Out for Dec. 18

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Indy Fuel

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Kansas City Mavericks get the home portion of their 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic-delayed schedule underway when they play host to the Indy Fuel at socially distanced Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks hope to have more of their players and coaches Tad O’Had and Kohl Schultz back from the commissioner’s exempt list after missing last week’s opener against the Fuel in Indianapolis. Seating capacity is limited to 2,100 and as of Thursday afternoon, fewer than 100 tickets remained.