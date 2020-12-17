Mavericks hope to have some back for home opener

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

With club president and general manager Brent Thiessen on the bench, the Kansas City Mavericks nearly pulled off one of the most inspirational wins in the 12-year history of the ECHL franchise.

Head coach Tad O’Had and assistant coach Kohl Schultz were back in Eastern Jackson County, along with 11 of their players, as they were placed on the commissioner’s exempt list for the season opener last Friday in Indianapolis.

So Thiessen accepted the challenge and saw his team nearly claim a victory before the Indy Fuel tied it with nine seconds left in regulation and went on to claim a 4-3 shootout win.

O’Had watched at home and said he was never quite as proud of a group of players – or their interim coach.

“Our GM was on the bench, we’re missing 11 guys and I’m home moving from one chair, to another, to another watching the game – I couldn’t sit still,” O’Had said. “I was never as proud of a group of guys.

“How about our GM coaching on the bench? We’re shorthanded and nearly beat a team on their home ice. That was a great point to bring back home, and we hope to add to it this Friday in our home opener.”

The Mavericks play host to the same Indy Fuel in their home opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena, and to say the first-year coach and his players are excited would be an understatement.

“I hope to get cleared (Thursday) and really hope I’m on the bench Friday,” O’Had said. “And we’re going to get a lot of our guys back for the game, too.

“I keep telling everyone, ‘Welcome to the world of COVID.’ We don’t know what to expect minute by minute and hour by hour, let alone day by day. We may lose some guys because they are placed on the exempt list, but we’re going to have more players than we had in our opener. And those guys showed me so much. I can’t wait to get on the bench and coach them.”

Veteran forward Rob Bordson can’t wait to join his teammates on the ice because one of the newest Mavericks was on the exempt list for the opener.

“I’ve been back with the boys practicing since Monday,” Bordson, a six-year AHL veteran, said Wednesday. “It’s never good to go through something like this COVID pandemic, but hopefully we are getting it out of the way early.

“We almost pulled off a big win in Indianapolis, and Brent and the boys brought back a big point. We’re getting more and more guys back and we want to put on a show for the fans Friday.”

Another newcomer, center Giorgio Estephan, who scored a goal in the opener, says there is something about home openers that make them special. And this one – which will have a crowd capacity of 2,100 – was supposed to be in October.

“It’s been so long for the start of the season – it seems like forever – and playing our first game was special, but we have heard so much about our great fans that we are all excited to play in front of them Friday against the Fuel,” Estephan said.

“We still haven’t had everyone at a practice, and we were missing so many guys that first game, so we’re looking for something great to happen in our home opener. I keep hearing about how excited our fans are. Well, we want them to know that we are excited too.”

SALVATION ARMY NIGHT: The Mavericks will be looking for donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Friday’s opener.

The Salvation Army will be located at both entrances with red kettles and collection bins for winter clothing items. The Mavericks are asking fans to bring coats, gloves, scarves and some spare change. For all clothing donations, new items are preferred.