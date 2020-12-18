Rodriguez decides to retire from Comets

By Bill Althaus

When the Kansas City Comets take the field at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena, a familiar face will be missing from the opening introductions.

Longtime Comets midfielder Lucas Rodriguez announced this week that he is retiring from professional soccer.

“I want to say thank you to the entire organization, front office, coaches, and teammates who I have had the pleasure of knowing and playing with during my career,” said Rodriguez, the 2010-11 Rookie of the Year in the Major Indoor Soccer League, the predecessor to the current Major Arena

Soccer League.

The Comets will face the St. Louis Ambush in the second game of the MASL’s preseason Central Cup Tournament after beating Dallas 8-3 last Saturday.

“I am so proud to have played and represented Kansas City, my home, with honor,” Rodriguez added. “I’ll miss the locker room, but leave with fantastic memories. Thank you to the fans and my family for always believing in me and supporting me. It’s been a great ride.”

His retirement brings an end to a nine-year professional arena soccer league career that began with that standout rookie campaign during the current franchise’s inaugural season.

“I owe everything to Kansas City,” the Shawnee Mission Northwest graduate said. “I went to high school here, I went to MidAmerica Nazarene University, I played semi-pro soccer with the Kansas City Kings and played nine amazing years with the Comets. I could not ask for anymore from a community.’

Rodriguez appeared in 17 games, recording 19 points and earning MISL rookie honors back in 2010-11. Rodriguez recorded his best season as a Comet during the 2013-14 season, when he scored 15 goals to go along with 15 assists for 47 points.

During his eight combined MISL and MASL seasons, Rodriguez logged 206 games, posting 120 goals, 85 assists and 257 points.

While playing collegiately at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan., he led the Pioneers to the Heart of America Athletic Conference championship his senior year. He was named the HAAC’s MVP while making the first team and third-team All-American status. He payed for the Kansas City Brass and Minnesota United FC outdoors before playing indoor with the Comets. He left the Comets and the MISL in 2014 for two seasons of outdoor play with Jacksonville Armada FC of the National Premier Soccer League before returning to the Comets and the MASL in 2016-17.

“I have had the pleasure of watching Lucas grow from Rookie of the Year to MISL champion to a wonderful husband and father,” Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said. “I appreciate everything he has done for the Comets organization over his nine years with us, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him in his next chapter in life.”

Rodriguez will leave the field and stay on the bench, coaching his amateur youth teams in the metro area.

“I love coaching, but I will miss the Comets,” said Rodriguez, a native of Argentina who came to the U.S. at age 11. “I will get to as many games as I can, but with the pandemic, I just don’t know how many I will be able to attend. But I will always be a Comet. This team, this town, will always mean so much to me.”

SAXBY SIGNS: Mark Saxby has signed a two-year contract to play goalkeeper for the Comets.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Saxby, who starred in the net in the Comets’ 8-3 win at Dallas in the opening game of the Central Cup Tournament. “I have such a great passion for this team and the fans and this community, and now I get to play the game I love.

“It’s a crazy world right now, but I am so happy to know that I will be a part of the Comets the next two seasons. Let’s go! Let’s get started!”

After Saturday’s game against St. Louis, the Comets will conclude the Central Cup tourney with a game at Wichita Sunday.

The Comets then open the regular season Jan. 2 in Allen, Texas, against the Dallas Sidekicks. The regular season home opener is slated for Jan. 22 against the Tacoma Stars and former Comets star goalkeeper Danny Waltman.