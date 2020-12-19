Check This Out for Dec. 19

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Comets vs. St. Louis Ambush

Sport: Major Arena Soccer League

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Kansas City Comets, after beating Dallas 8-3 last Saturday, play host to the St. Louis Ambush when they play the second game in the MASL’s preseason Central Cup tournament. The Ambush lost 8-3 to the Wichita Wings in its first game. The Comets will travel to Wichita at 6:05 p.m. Sunday to play the Wings in the final match of the tourney.