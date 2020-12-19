Deja vu: Mavericks edged by Fuel again in home opener

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

The Kansas City Mavericks could be forgiven for having a sense of deja vu all over again.

The Mavericks dropped their home opener Friday night 4-3 in overtime to the Indy Fuel.

That’s right, the same Indy Fuel that scored in the final nine seconds of regulation the week before in Indianapolis and then claimed a 4-3 shootout win over the Mavericks, with president and general manager Brent Thiessen on the bench, coaching in the absence of head coach Tad O’Had and assistant Kohl Schultz, who were on the commissioner’s exempt list because of COVID-19 protocols.

Kansas City held a 3-2 lead – following a three-goal second period Friday night – but Indy’s Alex Rauter tied the game at 3-all at 9:12 of the third period.

That score stood at the end of regulation. In the seven-minute, three-on-three overtime period, Indy’s Nic Pierog slapped the puck past Kansas City goalie Taran Kozun for the game-winning shot.

“I am disappointed in the outcome, but it was great to be back on the bench and I can’t say enough good things about the Orange Army – they were at the arena to support us tonight,” O’Had said.

“We came close tonight but weren’t good enough to win. We had stretches in that second period where we showcased what we can do offensively, and that was great to see. Our guys worked hard and I’m giving them Saturday off, then we’re getting back after it Sunday.”

After two games against the Fuel, the Mavericks own two points – and already know this is going to be a different kind of season.

“We had a lot of guys back, after missing 11 guys in the opener at Indy,” O’Had said. “We’re still learning how to work and play together. We have a lot of preparation to do and we’re dealing with a pandemic and we’re handling it well. I can’t say enough good things about our guys and our support staff.

“We wanted to give the Orange Army a win tonight, because they deserve a win after waiting 285 days for this game. But we’re going to after it and we’ll be ready to go next Saturday when Wichita comes to town.”

Indy’s Matt Marcinew gave the Fuel a 1-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period, but the Mavericks’ offense came to life in period No. 2.

Ross Olsson scored from long range to tie the game at 1-all at the 11:13 mark, only to see Indy’s Keoni Texeira give the Fuel a 2-1 lead three minutes later.

But the Mavericks were quick to answer as Bryan Lemos scored just nine seconds later on assists from Austin Farley and Luke Bafia to even it 2-2.

Newly appointed captain Rob Bordson – who came so close to scoring in that gritty area in front of the net earlier in the game – redirected a shot by Willie Corrin to give the Mavericks their first lead of the night, 3-2, at 17:18.

“It would have been nice if that would have been the game-winner,” Bordson said. “But like I told the guys after the game, there’s a lot of season left.

“We’ve never played – or practiced – with our entire team. Our coach has been out, there have been all kinds of issues to deal with during a pandemic, and we have two points after two games.

“I’m not teaching the philosophy of losing, but we can – and we are – going to take a lot of positives from these two games.”

Like his captain, O’Had knows the best is yet to come.

“We had so many great scoring opportunities, and we’re going to start burying the puck in the back of the net,” O’Had said. “There are so many things I like about this team. We’re going to get it going.”

A “sold-out” crowd of 2,169 fans were in attendance for the Mavericks’ first home game in more than eight months. That total represents the maximum crowd capacity in accordance with current Jackson County COVID-19 protocols.

“I heard Kansas City had the best fans in the ECHL and now I know we do,” O’Had said. “You could feel the energy the minute you stepped on the ice.”