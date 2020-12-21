Comets sweep to Central Cup title

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Leo Gibson had to talk loudly and listen carefully as he talked about his Kansas City Comets’ 3-0 sweep to win the championship of the Major Arena Soccer League’s Central Cup preseason tournament.

With Mark Saxby and Lou Meisner starring in the net Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in an 7-3 win over St. Louis, the Comets needed a win at Wichita Sunday night to bring the Central Cup trophy back home to Independence.

With Nicolau Neto starring in the net against the Wings and Kevin Ellis providing a hat trick, the Comets claimed a dominating 8-1 victory.

“It’s just a preseason tournament, but it is important to prove to our players that all their hard work has paid off,” Gibson said by phone on the raucous celebratory bus ride back to Independence. “Everyone did well. We started with the win at Dallas last week, then won at home Saturday night with a strong second half and then turned around and played in Wichita tonight.

“All three of our goalies played well in the tournament. We are really pleased to have them all signed for the season. Now, the tough choice will be when we have to decide who to put in the net.”

The Comets signed Saxby to a two-year contract last week. Meisner and Neto were already signed for this season.

“This is a dream come true to know that I will be a member of this organization two more years,” said Saxby, who faced 15 shots on goal in the second quarter of Saturday’s win. “The Comets are so important to me, and I can’t wait for the season to start. It’s great to get off to a start like this.”

After the Wings scored the first goal Sunday, the Comets answered with eight unanswered goals.

Kansas City’s Nick McDonald tied it on a strike from the right side with 7:53 to play in the first quarter.

Following blue cards to each team Gibson found Ellis for the 4-on-4 goal to put Kansas City in front 2-1 with 3:47 left in the first. After the Comets penalty expired, Lucas Sousa capitalized on an abbreviated power play, scoring on an assist from John Sosa for a 3-1 advantage.

The lone goal of the second quarter came when Sosa took advantage of a Wings turnover in their own box for a 4-1 lead at halftime.

The third quarter would be much more eventful. Gibson opened the second half scoring himself on an Adam James assist. With 30 seconds on the clock in the third quarter, Ellis picked up a rebound in front of the Wichita net and fired it to the back of the net for a 6-1 lead.

James and Ellis added fourth quarter goals to seal the win.

COMETS 8, AMBUSH 3: Trailing 2-1 at halftime in Saturday’s game against St. Louis, the Comets came out strong in the third period. Ellis brought the Comets even with an unassisted goal from the right side off the opposite post with 12:08 to go.

Saxby was the story in the second quarter, though St. Louis got the lone goal of the period. He recorded several big saves as he faced 15 Ambush shots.

Mirko Sandivari put the Comets in front for the first time by deflecting the shot of a St. Louis defender with 9:45 remaining in the third. Following a Kansas City blue card, Ambush forward Ferdinand was awarded a shootout and he converted to tie it 3-3.

The Comets scored the next four goals to claim the win. Gibson’s goal with 4:21 left in the third quarter gave Kansas City a 4-3 lead entering the final period.

The last 15 minutes of play belonged to the Comets. Ellis converted a Sosa pass into a power play goal just 16 seconds into the period. James banged home the first of his back-to-back goals, this one also a Kansas City power play goal with 11:43 remaining.

With Kansas City cruising late in the game, Henry Ramirez found a wide-open James for the final goal.

“It was a very satisfying weekend and very satisfying tournament,” Gibson said.

The Comets added a familiar face to the coaching staff as Stefan Stokic, who announced his retirement Friday, joined the Comets as Gibson’s assistant. Earlier in the week, longtime Comet and former MISL Rookie of the Year Lucas Rodriguez announced his retirement.

“We hated to see both guys retire because they have meant so much to our team for such a long time,” Gibson said, “but the timing could not have been more perfect with Stefan announcing his retirement.

“We were looking for a coach, and he is perfect for the job.

“We are sad to say goodbye to Lucas, who has a real legacy with this team, and want him to know he is always welcome – at practice, games, in our locker room,” Gibson said. “He had a real presence with this organization and we are going to miss him. We are going to miss them both on the field, but I am looking forward to coaching with Stefan.”

Hector Solorio scored the Comets’ lone goal of the first half on an assist from Gibson with just 28 seconds left in the first quarter.