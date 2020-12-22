KC's NWSL team signs first international player

By The Examiner staff

The new Kansas City team in the National Women’s Soccer League has made its first international signing.

The expansion NWSL team, which will assume the assets of the former Utah Royals, signed Argentina national team member Mariana Larroquette to a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old forward from Buenos Aires last played for Lyn Club of Norway. She played for Argentina in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and represented her country at the 2008 and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cups. She’s had eight goals in 16 international appearances with the Argentina national team.

“Whether it’s on or off the field, our goal is to bring talented people together to create something special,” Kansas City coach Huw Williams said in a press release. “Mariana is a talented player who competes creatively and tenaciously. We are happy to sign Mariana as our team’s first-ever free agent.”

Larroquette’s experience includes stints with River Plate of Argentina (five years), Universidad de Chile in Santiago (two years) and UAI Urquiza in Buenos Aires (three years).