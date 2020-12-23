LS West grad, 2 others join KC's new NWSL team

By The Examiner staff

The new Kansas City team in the National Women’s Soccer League added some local flavor to its roster ahead of the holidays.

Forward Jaycie Johnson, who scored 195 goals for Lee’s Summit West High School before a stellar career at the University of Nebraska, was one of three to sign with the new NWSL squad.

Johnson and defender Sydney Miramontez, a Lenexa, Kan., native and Johnson’s teammate at Nebraska, each signed one-year contracts and goalkeeper Carly Nelson was added on a two-year deal with the team, which will take over the assets of the former Utah Royals team.

Johnson and Miramontez played for the same club team throughout their youth careers in Kansas City before joining Nebraska. Johnson scored 42 goals for the Cornhuskers.

“I have known Jaycie and Syd for many years and I look forward to working with them again,” Kansas City coach Huw Williams said in a press release. “Adding quality players from Kansas City is always a plus!”

Johnson was a third-round draft pick in 2017 for the North Carolina Courage but sat out the entire season with an injury. The following year she joined Reign FC in Tacoma, Washington, where she remained through the 2019 season.

Miramontez first joined the NWSL in 2017 and started all five games she appeared in for FC Kansas City. She followed the team to Utah, where she made 14 appearances over two seasons before retiring in February of this year.

Nelson, a former University of Utah standout, was selected as a United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region goalkeeper. She led the Pac-12 conference with 10 shutouts and 101 saves. She captured 23 shutouts in her career as a Ute, ranking her third in school history.

“Carly has many qualities we look for in a young goalkeeper and she will provide depth and competition in that position,” Williams said.