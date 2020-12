The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Kansas City Mavericks (0-0-1-1) look to get their first win for new coach Tad O’Had when they play host to the Wichita Thunder (1-0-0-0) in a Mountain Division battle. Both teams enter with two points, two behind first-place Allen.