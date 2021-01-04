Late rally not enough for Mavs

By Bill Althaus

Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had was doubly frustrated Saturday night after he saw his team make a furious third-period comeback only to lose to the visiting Tulsa Oilers 4-3 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

O'Had, who demands a full 60 minutes from his ECHL team, watched the Mavericks sleepwalk through the opening two periods before turning up the intensity by scoring two goals in the final 3 minutes, 22 seconds of the third period to turn what looked to be a Tulsa rout into a nail-biter.

"After a game like this it's better not to talk to the guys," O'Had said after the Mavericks fell to 1-2-1-1. "I'm going to watch video on Sunday and come back and talk to the guys on Monday. Obviously I'm disappointed in the consistency of play tonight.

"Towards the end of the game, we got in front of the net and scored some goals – just like we've talked about all season. We did not come out in the first period with the intensity it takes to beat a team like Tulsa. We need to park bodies in front of the net and put pressure on their goalie. Those issues will be addressed at practice Monday."

Tulsa dominated play in the first period with an 11-4 shot advantage. Danny Moynihan slipped the puck past Mavericks goalie Sean Bonar to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at the 16:04 mark.

Gregg Burmaster made it 2-0 Tulsa at the 6:49 mark of the second period, but Brodie Reid answered quickly to cut the Mavericks’ deficit to 2-1 with a power play goal on assists from Lane Scheidl and Rob Bordson.

Two goals by Ian McNulty – the first at 10:50 of the second period and the second at 15:02 of the third – pushed Tulsa’s lead to 4-1.

That's when the Mavericks’ offense finally came to life as Phil Marinaccio scored on an assist from Willie Corrin at 16:38 to cut the deficit to 4-2.

O'Had then pulled Bonar at 1:52, giving the Mavericks a 6-on-4 power play opportunity as McNulty was sent to the penalty box for slashing.

Giorgio Estephan, who has five points and three goals for the Mavericks this season, sliced the deficit to 4-3 at 18:34.

But the Mavericks could not get the game-tying goal as Tulsa goalie Olle Eriksson stopped a barrage of late shots.

The Mavericks went two-for-three on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill. They were outshot 32-22 but 13 of those shots came in the third period.

"Bonar played well enough to win this game," O'Had said. "We have to do a better job defensively."