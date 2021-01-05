KC NWSL team acquires forward in trade

By The Examiner staff

The new NWSL Kansas City team continued to shape its roster with a trade Monday.

Kansas City acquired forward Darian Jenkins in a trade with OL Reign. The team, which takes over the assets of the former Utah Royals franchise, also received rights to midfielder Meg Brandt and OL Reign’s fourth-round draft pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft.

Kansas City sent forward Tziarra King and a 2022 second-round draft pick to OL Reign in exchange.

Jenkins, a first-round pick out of UCLA by the North Carolina Courage in the 2017 NWSL Draft, played in 18 games in 2019 and all five 2020 Challenge Cup matches for the Reign. She had four goals in 16 starts for the Tacoma, Washington-based team.

“Darian is a player that I have admired since her days at UCLA. I am thrilled to add her to our roster as I believe her strengths are a great fit for our vision of our team’s style of play,” KC head coach Huw Williams said in a press release. “To get a player of her quality, however, means we have to lose a very talented player too. We wish nothing but the best of luck to Tziarra.”

Tziarra King was the eighth selection in the 2020 NWSL College Draft by the Utah Royals. She appeared in four games of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and all four games of the 2020 Fall Series for the Royals, scoring two goals.