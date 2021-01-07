Comets bring back Lee after USL season

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets signed defender and Park Hill High School graduate Ray Lee to a one-year contract.

Lee is entering his third season with the Comets. After a brief two-game stint during the 2018-19 season, Lee appeared in 12 games last season, recording 10 goals and 4 assists.

Lee grew up in Kansas City and played for the Sporting KC Academy and Park Hill High School. He starred for four years for the Saint Louis University Billikens before being drafted in the MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union. Lee has been playing outdoor soccer for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the United Soccer League for the past two seasons.

“I really enjoyed myself last season with the Comets,” Lee said in a press release. “I felt like it helped me take steps forward as a player and it is a terrific group of guys.

“It’s a great place and club to play for. We have tremendous support, and I have built some great relationships here. I’m really glad that I’m able to be a part of this year’s team and I am looking forward to contributing towards the team’s success in 2021.”

Lee will be in uniform this weekend as the Comets visit the Florida Tropics for games Friday night and Sunday afternoon at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fla.

“Ray is a difference-maker on defense for us,” Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said. “We are fortunate to have him play for us until he resumes his USL duties.”