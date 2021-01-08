Shortridge's shutout powers Mavericks past Thunder

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

WICHITA, Kan. – Andrew Shortridge wanted to put his last game behind him.

He was able to do that pretty quickly.

Shortridge stood tall in the net Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita as he turned away 39 shots on goal to lead the Kansas City Mavericks to a thrilling 1-0 victory over the longtime rival Thunder.

On Tuesday, Shortridge gave up four goals before being replaced in Wichita’s 8-4 win at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“That was a tough situation the other night, and this win shows what we can do collectively as a team, which is something Coach (Tad O’Had) has been talking about all season,” Shortridge said by phone after the Mavericks improved to 2-3-1-1.

“We played a great game for 60 minutes. It got chaotic out there, but it was a controlled chaos. I think the guys fed off me and I know I fed off them. They were great. It’s just a great team win, and I am so honored to be a part of it.”

O’Had has been preaching a full 60 minutes all season, and his team responded Friday night.

“Three games in three days in Wichita gives this series a playoff feel,” O’Had said by phone. “We weren’t thinking about anything but what we had to do tonight to win, and Shortridge was huge in the net and our defense was outstanding!

“Our penalty-kill was five-for-five, and (C.J.) Eick and (Brendan) Robbins were huge on the PK (penalty kill) and I can’t say enough good things about our defense.”

Shortridge earned his first shutout with the Mavericks despite the Thunder owning a 39-26 advantag in shots on goal.

“Shortridge was great, he stopped everything – but you don’t get a shutout in this league unless everyone plays well, and that was the case tonight,” O’Had said. “I’ve been saying we can be a very successful team if we go out and play 60 strong minutes of hockey. We did that tonight, and we needed a win like this.

“It feels good.”

Lane Scheidl scored the lone goal of the night at 13:33 of the first period off assists from Willie Corrin and Giorgio Estephan.

Wichita pulled goalie Mitch Gillam with 1:56 left and went with a sixth attacker but was stonewalled by Shortridge and the Mavericks defense.

“Those last two minutes were pretty exciting,” team captain Rob Bordson said. “We all wanted to see Shorty get the win and the shutout. We didn’t give up any Grade A shots late in the game and Shorty took care of every shot all night.

“This was a big win, a real boost to our confidence. Now we have to come back and do it again Saturday night. You want to build on a win like this one, and I think we can.”

Mavs get forward

The Mavericks announced earlier Friday that forward Adam Brady had been assigned to Kansas City from its American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat.

Brady, a 6-foot, 202-pound, 25-year-old forward from Delhi, Ontario, joins the Mavericks after finishing his collegiate career at Bemidji State University. He compiled 34 points on 19 goals and 15 assists in his final college season.

“Adam is a slick forward with high level skill and ability to play with pace and an honest 200-foot game,” O’Had said. “He was an all-decade standout at Bemidji State where he was teammates with (current Maverick) Tommy Muck. We are very pleased to have Stockton working with us and sending us such a talented and well-rounded player.”

Brady played four seasons with Bemidji State University, where he was selected as team captain his senior year. Last season, he was selected to the WCHA all-star team and was named the November WCHA Forward of the Month.