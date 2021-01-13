ECHL adds two franchises for next season, one in Iowa

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Mavericks will have two new possible opponents in the ECHL next season.

And one will be in the neighborhood.

The ECHL announced Tuesday night that the hockey league’s Board of Governors has approved expansion applications for teams in Coralville, Iowa and Trois-Rivières, Quebec. The teams will begin play for the 2021-22 season.

Both teams will be owned by Dean MacDonald through Deacon Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers.

The team in Coralville – a suburb of Iowa City – will play in the new 5,100-seat facility called Xtream Arena that was completed in September.

The team in Trois-Rivières – which located halfway between Montreal and Quebec City – will play in Le Nouveau Colisée, a 4,390-seat arena that has to still be constructed.

“This is an extremely exciting day for the ECHL and the future of our League, welcoming these two great markets and beautiful state-of-the-art facilities,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a press release. “We have a great history of working with Dean’s ownership group and leadership team and look forward to bringing ECHL hockey to Trois-Rivières and Coralville, making an impact as an asset to these communities.”

Team names, logos and uniforms will be announced at a later date.

The addition of the two teams will give the ECHL 28 teams. Only 13 teams, including the Mavericks, are playing this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.