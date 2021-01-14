Mavericks reshuffle roster after lackluster start

By Bill Althaus

Following Sunday’s 6-2 loss in Wichita coach Tad O’Had said he was bringing in some new blood to light a fire under his disappointing Kansas City Mavericks ECHL team.

Those new players arrived this week as the Mavericks signed veteran forward Darik Angeli and defenseman Connor Doherty Thursday.

That wasn’t the only part of the roster shuffling. The Mavericks also traded forward Anthony Rinaldi to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for forward Kamerin Nault.

They also lost goaltender Sean Bonar, who has been called up to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

“We have (Andrew) Shortridge, and he’s hurt, so we’re making some calls,” O’Had said of the lack of netminders. “We’ll get a quality goalie in here soon.”

Angeli, 30, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward from Lakewood, Colorado, joins the Mavericks after appearing in 51 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones last season. He totaled 39 points on nine goals and 30 assists for the Cyclones.

“We actually traded for Darik last season when I was with Florida and he had seven points in our last five games – which was really impressive,” O’Had said.

“He brings a two-way forward presence and plays a solid 200-foot game and he is excellent through the middle and will bring a lot to our lineup. I saw that when he practiced with us today,” O’Had said of the former Ohio State player.

“He is an excellent penalty killer. He adds grit and size to our forward lineup. … The bottom line is this, he can play and he makes us a better team.”

Doherty, 27, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward from Holden, Massachusetts, joins the Mavericks after playing for the Worcester Railers for the last three seasons. In his ECHL career, Doherty has played in 148 games scoring two goals and compiling 24 assists for 26 points and 201 penalty minutes.

“Doherty was an assistant captain with the Worcester Railers and voted the team’s best defensive defenseman. He is a no-nonsense, rock steady D-man that prides himself on defending the opposition,” O’Had said. “I like what I’ve seen in practice this week.”

O’Had said the trade for Nault adds some power up front.

“You have to trade quality to get quality and that’s what we did with this deal,” O’Had said of dealing Rinaldi, a rookie who had no points and five penalty minutes in his first five pro games. “Kamerin Nault is a power forward that adds size, grit, skill and an overall 200-foot honesty to our Mavs lineup.

“I was continually impressed by Nault last season when he played against our Florida team, and I believe he will be an excellent addition to our lineup.”