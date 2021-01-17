Mavericks bounce back against Utah, start 'coming together'

By Bill Althaus

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Brodie Reid scored two goals and assisted on the game-winner in overtime as the Kansas City Mavericks edged the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 Saturday night at the Maverik Center.

“That is one of the most complete games we have played this season and the boys deserved the win,” Mavericks coach Tad O’Had said by phone. “After we lost (4-1 on just 16 shots on goal) Friday, we watched a lot of video and our leaders took over and spoke about what we need to do to win, and it showed tonight.”

Although Utah’s A.J. White scored the first goal at 1:23, the Mavericks followed with three goals – by Reid, newcomer Darik Angeli and Lane Scheidl to take a 3-1 first-period lead.

However, the Grizzlies came back to score on a Christian Horn goal at 17:39 and a Pat Cannone goal at 18:59 to make it 3-3 going into the second period.

“That first period was pretty wild,” O’Had said. “Joel (Rumpel) was in the net for the first time this season for us, and after he settled down, he did a nice job the rest of the game.”

Reid scored his second goal at 2:50 of the second period and Charlie Gerard scored at 14:50 to again knot the score, this time at 4-all.

Neither team scored in the third period, setting up the seven-minute overtime period.

Phil Marinaccio scored at 5:13 off assists from Reid and Justin Woods to help the Mavericks improve to 3-6-1-1. It was the Grizzlies’ first loss at home as they dropped to 5-2-2-1.

“Our special teams were outstanding tonight,” O’Had said, as the power play was 3-for-5 and the penalty kill 5-for-6. “You can really see this team, even with all the new players we signed last week, coming together and playing as a team and not individual hockey.

“We wish it would have happened sooner, but we’re happy it happened and are looking forward to our next game.”

The same two teams drop the puck at 6:05 p.m. Monday in Utah.