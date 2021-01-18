Comets squander three-goal lead, lose third straight

By The Examiner staff

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Kansas City Comets couldn’t hold on to a three-goal lead in the second half and dropped to 1-3.

The St. Louis Ambush scored four unanswered goals to clip the Comets 7-6 Saturday at The Family Arena.

Rian Marques scored two goals to help the Comets build a 6-3 lead. Marques scored off an assist from Mirko Sandivari and Adam James scored an unassisted goal to put the Comets ahead 4-3 at halftime.

Sandivari scored just 25 seconds into the second half and Lucas Sousa made it four in a row with a goal at the 3:28 mark to put the Comets ahead by three.

Vadim Cojocov started the Ambush’s spree of four straight goals with one at 9:45 of the third quarter and another just 1:46 into the fourth. Duduca Carvalho tied it just more than a minute later.

Comets goalkeeper Nicolau Neto and his St. Louis counterpart, Paulo Nascimento, traded spectacular saves over the next 10 minutes. Ambush defender Sam Guernsey, though, scored his first goal of the season with 1:19 left to lift the Ambush to the win and send the Comets to their third straight loss.

Hector Solorio scored at 9:21 of the first quarter and Marques got his first goal at 13:13 to put the Comets ahead 2-0 early. St. Louis then scored three straight to grab the lead.

The Comets return to Cable Dahmer Arena Friday for their home opener against the Tacoma Stars and former Comets star goalkeeper Danny Waltman.