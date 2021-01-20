Mavericks' red-hot Reid honored by ECHL

By Bill Althaus

Brodie Reid was more than happy to talk about winning the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week honor for Jan. 11-17.

But the veteran forward was more excited about talking about the team’s return home at 7:05 p.m. Saturday when they play host to the rival Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“It’s nice to be recognized for your personal performance, but it’s even nicer that we won two games in a row in Utah and are coming back home on a bit of a hot streak,” Reid said Wednesday evening before tucking his two young children in bed.

“We’re really playing well right now, and we haven’t played that well at home, so we’re all excited about getting a win at home Saturday in front of our fans.”

Reid scored three goals and added two assists for five points in two games at Utah last week.

“And that didn’t include his game Monday (5-2 Mavericks win at Utah)!” coach Tad O’Had said when asked about Reid’s honor. “The guy has been unbelievable. He has seven goals and seven assists, had a couple of goals and assists in that game Monday. Heck, he might win it again this week.”

A native of Delta, British Columbia, Reid is tied for third in the ECHL with 14 points in 11 games.

Reid has tallied 23 points in 20 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Elmira while adding 86 points in 198 career American Hockey League games with Worcester, St. John’s, Adirondack and Rochester.

He spent the previous five seasons in Austria, totaling 187 points in 231 games.

On behalf of Reid, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the ECHL’s puck supplier.

While O’Had was thrilled to talk about Reid, he was not happy about Thursday’s game at Wichita being postponed until March 7 because of COVID-19 protocols with the Thunder.

“Personally it’s frustrating for me,” the Mavericks coach said. “We played our first game without the two coaches on the bench, our GM (and team president Brent Thiessen) coaching the team, with a goalie who left at 5 a.m. to get to the game and missing 11 players.

“It’s important to get these games in – look at what we went through early in the season. But it’s Wichita’s decision and we’ll play them later in the season.”

MAVS SIGN DEFENSEMAN

The Mavericks added veteran defenseman Corbin Baldwin on Wednesday.

Baldwin, a 6-foot-5, 216-pounder from Winnipeg, Manitoba, joins the Mavericks after spending the last two seasons with the Guildford Flames of the EIHL in Great Britain.

In 107 games with Guildford, Baldwin tallied three goals and 15 assists for 18 points and had 141 penalty minutes.

“Corbin Baldwin is pound for pound one of the heaviest and toughest players you will find in the ECHL,” O’Had said. “He is an excellent net front D-man that prides himself on defending the net and his teammates. He knows the Mountain Division from his years in Idaho. He brings a level of toughness and heavy defensive play that we need in our lineup.”

In his ECHL career, Baldwin has played in 302 games, scoring nine goals and compiling 58 assists for 67 points and 434 penalty minutes. He also has 84 games of American Hockey League experience.