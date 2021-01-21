Comets welcome back Waltman for home opener

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets will kick off their 2020-21 home schedule at 7:05 p.m. Friday against former Kansas City fan favorite Danny Waltman and the Tacoma Stars.

Kansas City (1-3) holds a 4-1 series lead against the Stars, who will be playing their Major Arena Soccer League season opener.

As the Comets look to rebound from a three-game skid, they will again have the services of player/coach Leo Gibson, who has missed the last six quarters because of a first-half red card received in Florida last Sunday. His return is timely as the Comets are nursing injuries to several players.

Kansas City is led offensively by Lucas Sousa and his eight points. Gibson is second with six points.

Nicolau Neto has started all four Comets games in goal and is 1-3 with a 6.65 GAA and .671 save percentage.

During the off-season, the Stars beefed up their goalkeeping corps by signing 2019-20 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Chris Toth to accompany Waltman. Together they made up the MASL Western Conference All-Star goalkeeper team.

“You know how much I love playing in Kansas City,” said Waltman, who helped the Comets win the 2013-14 Major Indoor Soccer League championship. “I’m fired up every time we play the Comets and I get to come home and see all my friends.”

In addition, Stars player/coach Nick Perera made improvements on offense and defense. New to the Stars roster are midfielders De Bray Hollimon and Adrian Gutierrez, forward Vini Dantas, defender Adriano Dos Santos, and returning to Tacoma is defender Pablo Da Silva after a season in St. Louis.

Friday’s match will begin the Comets’ run of five straight home games over the next month with the San Diego Sockers, St. Louis Ambush, and a pair of games with the Dallas Sidekicks on the schedule.