Check This Out for Jan. 22

Teams: Kansas City Comets vs. Tacoma Stars

Sport: Major Arena Soccer League

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Kansas City Comets (1-3) look to snap a three-game losing skid when they play host to the Tacoma Stars in their 2020-21 home opener. The Stars, who feature former Comets goalkeeper and MASL All-Star Game MVP Danny Waltman, will be playing in their season opener. Comets player/coach Leo Gibson returns from a suspension after a red card.