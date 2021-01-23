Comets thwarted by ex-teammate, continue skid

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

As he walked around the Cable Dahmer Arena field, Tacoma Stars all-star goalie Danny Waltman felt like he was back home.

And in a sense, he was.

Waltman starred for the Missouri Comets from 2009-15, leading the team to the MISL championship before the team joined the Major Arena Soccer League.

Friday night, in the Kansas City Comets home opener, Waltman entered the game in the second half with his Stars team losing 4-2.

He allowed just one goal – and made four rapid-fire saves in a nine-second period in the third quarter to inspire his teammates, who scored the last four goals in the game. That included Cory Keitz’s shorthanded goal that tied the game with just 1:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Keitz also scored the game-winner at the 7:02 mark of the sudden-death overtime period for a 6-5 win, sending the 1-4 Comets to their fourth straight loss. It was also the Comets’ second consecutive loss in which they have squandered a three-goal lead.

“We were just over there talking about Danny,” said Keitz, who praised Waltman’s second-half play in the net. “They had, what, four or five shots on goal, and he stopped every one of them. If they take a 6-3 lead at that point in the game, who knows? He inspired every one of us tonight. We don’t win this game without Danny Waltman.”

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Waltman could not sign autographs and pose for photos, which is his usual post-game routine in Independence. But he bumped fists on his side of the plexiglass guard, took selfies with fans in the stands while he was on the field, and brought a young fan to tears of joy when he tossed him his game-used gloves.”

Waltman was soon greeted by his former teammate, Comets player/coach Leo Gibson, who managed a smile despite the crushing home loss.

“Oh, Danny,” Gibson said, smiling, as the two brothers in arms hugged in the middle of the field. “We are so young – and you were so good tonight.”

In a pregame conversation with coach Nick Perera, it was determined that fellow all-star goalie Chris Toth would play the first half and Waltman would take the second.

“That’s what we did here in the MASL All-Star Game,” Waltman said, “and it really worked well. We were both fresh the entire game and we thought why not do it tonight? So we did, and it really worked.”

When asked about his remarkable steak in which he stopped every shot one one could imagine, he grinned.

“That’s the MASL,” Waltman said after the Stars outshot the Comets 36-32. “Boom! There was a shot, and I waited for the crowd reaction as it bounced off me. Then boom, boom, boom! More shots, and somehow I managed to stop them.”

Then as it appeared one shot was going to trickle into the net, Stars defender Adrian Correa slid behind Waltman and knocked it back onto the playing field.

“How about my teammate?” Waltman asked. “Like I said, welcome to the MASL, where anything can happen. I know Leo is going to get this team going because they have so much firepower.

“And (Comets goalie Nicolau) Neto played out of his mind tonight. He played well enough to win, but I’m glad we won. I really am.”

After Correa scored to put the Stars ahead 1-0, the Comets grabbed a 4-1 lead on goals by Alvaro Beltran, Ray Lee, Hector Solorio and Nick McDonald.

The Stars scored a late goal in the second quarter to cut the Comets’ lead to 4-2 at halftime, setting up Waltman’s second-half heroics.

“Danny Waltman was Danny Waltman tonight, and I know you and all the Comets fans have seen that before,” Stars owner Lane Smith said, “but we’re happy he’s wearing a Stars uniform now. What an amazing first win of the season.”

Beltran, who was named the first star with his two goals, scored at 4:41 of the third quarter to build the Comets’ lead to 5-2.