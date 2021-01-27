Mavericks add goalie with ECHL experience

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

With Andrew Shortridge out with an injury and Sean Bonar loaned to the American Hockey League’s Tuscon Roadrunners, the Kansas City Mavericks were in need of some additional help at goaltender.

Coach Tad O’Had believes they got it Wednesday when they signed Sean Romeo.

“Sean Romeo is a talented netminder who led Ohio State to a (NCAA) Frozen Four appearance,” O’Had said. “Sean has played for four ECHL teams and understands the rigors of pro hockey very well. We are excited to have him coming aboard.”

Romeo, a 6-foot-1, 172-pounder from Cary, N.C., joins the Mavericks for his second season in the ECHL. Last season, he posted an .869 save percentage and a 3.94 goals against average in 18 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Florida Everblades, Adirondack Thunder and Norfolk Admirals.

Romeo, 26, finished his collegiate career at the Ohio State University. In 54 games, he posted a .919 save percentage and a 2.22 goals against average.

Romeo played his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Maine, where he posted a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average.

The Mavericks currently also have Matt Greenfield in goal. He is 1-2 with a .920 save percentage and 2.68 goals against average.