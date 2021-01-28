KC NWSL team signs Australian national team player

By The Examiner staff

The new Kansas City NWSL team added a veteran Australian national team midfielder to its roster for the 2021 season.

Chloe Logarzo, 26, who has played professionally for Bristol City Women in the FA Women’s Super League in England, signed an agreement through the 2023 NWSL season.

Logarzo has also played with the Australian women’s senior team since 2013 and was a member of the 2016 Olympic team that made the quarterfinals and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad.

From 2017 to 2020 Logarzo appeared 34 times for Sydney FC in Australia and scored eight goals. She was loaned to the NWSL’s Washington Spirit in 2019 before signing a contract to play with Bristol City Women.

“She is very creative, dynamic and highly competitive,” Kansas City NWSL head coach Huw Williams said in a statement. “She is a player who makes an immediate impact on our team both on and off the field.”

Per team and league policies, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.