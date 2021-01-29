Greenfield stonewalls Tulsa as Mavericks win on road again

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

TULSA, Okla. – When the Kansas City Mavericks signed rookie goalie Matt Greenfield, coach Tad O’Had was hoping for the best.

And that’s exactly what he has received so far from Greenfield, who was in the net Friday night at the BOK Center, where the Mavericks blanked the Tulsa Oilers 1-0 behind Greenfield’s 36 saves.

The 6-7-1-1 Mavericks now have 14 points in the ECHL’s Western Conference and are tied with the 6-10-1-1 Oilers, who also have 14 points. The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“We knew Matt was going to be a great addition to the team, and he has been outstanding for us this season,” O’Had said by phone after the Mavericks downed the Oilers on their home ice for the second night in a row.

“He was outstanding the first period, and played great in the second period, but he was a difference-maker in the third period. We did a great job on the PK (penalty kill, keeping the Oilers 0-for-5 with the man advantage).”

Greenfield is now second in the ECHL with a 2.00 goals against average.

“Matt came to the team and fit right in. He’s one of the guys and we’re playing the type of hockey we’ve been working so hard to get to,” O’Had said. “Our (3-2) win last night, now this 1-0 win tonight – we’re battling and playing that type of gritty hockey that produces a lot of wins.”

The lone goal came off the stick of C.J. Eick with just 26 seconds left in the second period. Darik Angeli and Austin Farley earned assists on the play.

“Who would have thought that that would be the game-winner,” O’Had said. “You can just see our team’s confidence grow period by period and game by game.”