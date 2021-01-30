Check This Out for Jan. 30

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Mavericks (5-7-1-1, 12 points entering Friday) wrap up a three-game set with Tulsa Oilers when they play host to the Oilers (6-9-1-1) in a battle for fourth place in the ECHL’s Western Conference. The Mavericks won the first game of the series 3-2 at Tulsa, and the second was played Friday at Tulsa.