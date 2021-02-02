Check This Out for Feb. 2
Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush
Sport: ECHL minor league hockey
When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Cable Dahmer Arena
What’s on the line: The Mavericks (7-7-1-1, 16 points) look to extend their three-game winning streak when they play host to the Rapid City Rush (6-12-0-0, 12 points) in a Western Conference battle. The Mavericks, who have won five of their last six, are just three points behind Wichita and Utah, which are tied for second at 19.