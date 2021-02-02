SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months

Check This Out for Feb. 2

The Examiner
Kansas City Mavericks

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Mavericks (7-7-1-1, 16 points) look to extend their three-game winning streak when they play host to the Rapid City Rush (6-12-0-0, 12 points) in a Western Conference battle. The Mavericks, who have won five of their last six, are just three points behind Wichita and Utah, which are tied for second at 19.

Rapid City Rush