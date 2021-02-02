Mavericks' Greenfield relishes ECHL honor

By Bill Althaus

Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Matt Greenfield is honored to win the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 25-31 after the 25-year-old went 2-0-0 with one shutout last week.

But he admits a comment from captain Rob Bordson means even more than the recognition from the league.

After a 1-0 shutout at Tulsa, where Greenfield made 36 saves, Bordson said, “Matt laid it on the line for us and we were willing to lay it on the line for him. He was a brick wall!”

That comment brought a smile to the rookie’s face.

“The league honor is a surprise and great,” Greenfield said Tuesday. “But praise from your teammate means much more to me. I’m a rookie, the new guy, and I really want all my guys to have confidence in me when I’m in the net.”

Greenfield’s big week kicked off last Thursday in Tulsa, where he posted a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .970 in two appearances.

The 25-year-old made 28 saves in a 3-2 win on Thursday and stopped all 36 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory on Friday to record his first professional shutout.

A native of Parkland, Fla., Greenfield is 3-2-0 in five appearances with the Mavericks this season and ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

“I can’t wait to get back in the net this week,” Greenfield said as the Mavericks play host to the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. “We’d been struggling and we needed that sweep against Tulsa. We’ve got so much confidence right now. I’m ready to play every night!”

Prior to turning pro, Greenfield appeared in 53 career games at the University of Calgary, where he posted an overall record of 32-16-2 with six shutouts, a 2.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.