Mavericks' torrid Reid nabs ECHL monthly honor

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Brodie Reid might have been the last to know that he was selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for January.

The Kansas City Mavericks forward was at the Kansas City Zoo with his family and he said his phone kept ringing Wednesday afternoon.

“I was with my kids at the zoo and didn’t pay much attention to the phone calls,” Reid said. “Then I got a text from (coach) Tad (O’Had) telling me I’d won the award. Then I heard from some of the guys on the team, it’s a nice honor.”

Reid scored eight goals and added eight assists for 16 points in 12 games during the month. He now leads the ECHL with 21 points and is tied for third with eight goals in 16 games this season.

The 31-year-old tallied at least one point in eight of his 12 games in January, including five multi-point games. He had four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in a 5-4 win at Utah on Jan. 16 and three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in a 5-2 victory against the Grizzlies on Jan. 18. Reid was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 17 after posting five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in two games.

The native of Delta, British Columbia, has continued his hot streak into February as he had three assists in Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Rapid City Rush at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“Tad has given our line (that includes Rob Bordson and Giorgio Estephan) the freedom to just go out and play and create scoring opportunities,” Reid said. “Last night was a tough loss, but you can see the confidence growing every night with the team.”

The 7-7-2-1 Mavericks are 6-1-1-0 in their last eight games.

Reid spent the previous five seasons in Austria, totaling 187 points (73 goals, 114 assists) in 231 games with Bolzano HC and Villacher SV EC. He also played most of four seasons in the American Hockey League.