Check This Out for Feb. 13

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Allen Americans

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Mavericks (7-9-2-1, 17 points) look to bounce back after three straight losses when they welcome the rival Allen Americans to Independence. The Americans (14-5-1-0, 29 points), who are in first place in the Western Conference, won 2-1 on Jan. 23 at Cable Dahmer Arena in their only other meeting this season. The Mavericks are 1-2-1-0 in their current seven-game home stand. Mavericks forward Brodie Reid leads the ECHL in scoring with 20 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and Giorgio Estephan (6/14) is tied for third with Allen’s Corey Mackin (9/11) with 20 apiece.