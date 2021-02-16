Comets add MASL All-Star Francis on loan from Harrisburg

By Bill Althaus

Things just keep getting better for the Kansas City Comets.

After starting the season with three heartbreaking losses, in which they relinquished three-goal leads in the fourth quarter, coach Leo Gibson’s team has won back-to-back games to jump back into the playoff hunt.

The team then announced Tuesday that 2021 Major Arena Soccer League All-Star midfielder Dom Francis had signed with the Comets.

He is on loan from the Harrisburg Heat, who are not playing season because of the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge, and grateful for the opportunity to play this season,” Francis said in a statement from the team. “I have a solid relationship with the Comets organization, and it was an offer I couldn’t turn down.

“Having played against Kansas City a few times, I know the fans, the staff, the players and the arena are amazing, and the professionalism of the franchise is top level. I’m excited to help take this team into the postseason, help the younger players, and be a part of whatever the rest of the season brings.”

Francis, a native of Huddersfield, England, is coming off his best season as a professional arena soccer player. With the Heat last season, he scored 34 goals to go along with six assists for 40 points in 21 games.

His 2020 output earned him a spot on the MASL All-Star Game East squad, which was coached by Gibson. He scored one goal in the Dec. 5 game that was played at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“The Comets organization has a great deal of respect for the Harrisburg Heat and their leadership,” Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said in a statement. “We appreciate Carl Delmont and Kevin Healey allowing Dominic Francis to play on loan with us the rest of the season. Pat Healey is one of the top coaches in our league and we are glad that we will be able to provide one of his key players an opportunity to stay fit and sharp while on loan with us as we push towards a 2021 MASL Championship.”

Francis has played a total of four seasons with the Harrisburg Heat, scoring 63 goals in 75 games. The Heat recently announced that the team will not be participating in the current 2021 MASL season, making Francis available.

Francis will be in uniform this weekend as the Comets host the Dallas Sidekicks for a weekend series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday.