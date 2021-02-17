Comets add Togbah to lineup on loan from Utica

By Bill Althaus

Things continue to get better both on and off the playing field for the Kansas City Comets.

A day after signing MASL All-Star Dom Francis, the Comets announced the re-signing of defender James Togbah Wednesday.

Togbah, who played for the Comets from 2017 to 2019, is on loan from Utica FC after Utica chose not to participate in the 2021 Major Arena Soccer League season.

“As you know, James was with the Comets and he is such a great defender,” Comets player/coach Leo Gibson said Wednesday. “His addition, along with the signing of Dom Francis, makes us a much stronger team.”

Togbah, from Monrovia, Liberia, began his MASL career with the Comets in 2017, appearing in 12 games. His breakout year came the following season (2018-19) when he appeared in 23 games for the Comets, scoring 18 goals to go along with eight assists for 26 points.

“I am excited to be back with all these familiar faces,” said Togbah, who had one goal and two assists in 16 games with Utica last season. “I just want to help do my part to make something special happen for our fans, and winning a championship would be a great way to come back and do that.”

Both Togbah and Francis were at Cable Dahmer Arena Dec. 5 to play in the first MASL All-Star Game. Both were members of the East squad coached by Gibson.

“Dom is a great player,” Gibson said. “We are so excited to have him the rest of the season. We’ve really been playing well the past two games and we hope to continue that for the remainder of the season and we attempt to make a run for a playoff spot.”

Togbah will take the place of former Rockhurst High School standout Kyle McLagan, the son of former Comet and Blue Springs High School coach Doug McLagan who is returning to Iceland to play outdoor soccer.

“James is a player who we are very familiar with,” Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said. “We need another strong and talented defender as Kyle McLagan heads back overseas to play in Iceland.

“We appreciate (general manager) Tommy Tanner and Coach (Ryan) Hall for allowing us to have James on loan for the remainder of the 2021 MASL season as we compete for a championship.”