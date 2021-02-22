Mavericks unable to overcome slow start

By Bill Althaus

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had knows that no team can win a game in the first period.

However, he believes his team lost a 2-1 ECHL game to the host Wichita Thunder Sunday afternoon because of a sluggish opening 20 minutes.

“You can’t win a game in the first period, but you can sure lose one,” O’Had said by phone after the game. “We were sluggish in the first period and there was no excuse for that.

“We could use injuries and all the call-ups as excuses for a lack of scoring, but we don’t do that here. When you lose a player to a call-up or an injury, that gives some of the younger guys the opportunity to prove what they can do.”

After a scoreless first and second period, Boston Leier gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead just 2:23 into the third period.

But the Thunder tied the game at 12:16 on a goal by Anthony Beauregard.

Kansas City goalie Matt Ginn stood tall in the net, but the Thunder scored the game-winner with just 1:37 left in the game on a goal by Stefan Fournier.

“Matt did his job,” O’Had said. “He played well enough to win that game. We have to find a way to generate more offense.”

The Mavericks will get a chance to avenge that loss when the Thunder visit Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

MAVS ACQUIRE DEFENSEMAN: The Mavericks announced Sunday that the right to defenseman Kris Myllari have been acquired in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies.

Myllari, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman from Kanata, Ontario, joins the Mavericks after starting the season with the Grizzlies. Last season, Myllari finished his collegiate career at Penn State, where he tallied 10 points on two goals and eight assists.

“Kris is a talented puck moving D-man that was a staple at Penn State,” O’Had said. “He should be a strong addition to our already strong D-core.”