Mavericks Thunder-struck late again

The Kansas City Mavericks have to be wondering what it takes to get a win against the Wichita Thunder.

After losing 2-1 Sunday in Wichita, in which the Thunder scored the winning goal with just 1:37 left, the Mavericks added a new chapter to this season of heartbreaking losses Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Patrik Parkkonen slipped the puck past Mavericks goalie Matt Ginn to score the game-winning goal with just :00.2 showing on the overtime clock.

His third point of the game lifted the Thunder to a 4-3 win.

The Mavericks did everything but win the game as they outshot the Thunder 42-24 – including 17-6 while getting outscored 2-1 in the third period – and dominated play throughout.

The Mavericks picked up one point for the overtime loss but fell to 9-11-3-1, while the ECHL Western Conference-leading Thunder improved to 16-5-2-0 and 6-1 against coach Tad O’Had’s team this season.

“You can’t lose a game with two-tenths of a second left,” O’Had said. “It’s gut-wrenching. It was a case of mishandling the puck (near the Mavericks net) and that just can’t happen. We needed two points and we needed to keep them from getting two points and we didn’t get it done.”

The game started on a high note for the Mavericks as Adam Brady gave his team a 1-0 lead just 1:12 into the first period off assists from Darik Angeli and Rob Bordson.

Austin McIlmurray scored the first of his two goals to tie it for the Thunder at the 9:53 mark of the second period.

With just 56 seconds left in the second period, Marcus Crawford put the Mavericks back ahead with a wrist shot through traffic. Brodie Reid, who was initially awarded the goal, and Angeli earned assists to help make it 2-1.

The Thunder then scored the first of two unusual goals in the third period largely dominated by the Mavericks. Matteo Gennaro angled a shot that hit the back of Ginn’s pads and rolled into the net to tie it 2-2 at the 4:55 mark.

Zach Osburn responded by rifling a shot in the top part of the net off another assist from Angeli to give the Mavericks the lead at 10:25 of the third period.

The lead lasted only another 59 seconds, though, as McIlmurray hit a slap shot that hit Ginn and bounced high into the air and softly rolled into the net behind the Mavericks goalie.

The teams nearly got through the 7-minute overtime period scoreless before Parkkonen capitalized on the Mavericks’ late mistake.

The Mavericks, who are in sixth place in the Western Division with 21 points, host the Tulsa Oilers, who are in fifth place with 25 points, Friday and Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“We needed two points tonight, and we really need to have a successful weekend against Tulsa,” O’Had said. “We need to start beating every team that is ahead of us in the standings.”