The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Kansas City Mavericks (9-11-3-1, 22 points) look to begin their climb out of sixth place in the ECHL’s Western Conference when they play host to the fifth-place Tulsa Oilers (11-12-2-1, 25 points). The Mavericks have dropped two straight after two straight wins over then first-place Allen.