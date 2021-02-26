Mavericks again struggle to score in third straight loss

By Bill Althaus

Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had turned 41 years old Friday, but it was Danny Moynihan and his Tulsa Oilers teammates who did the celebrating.

O’Had was in no mood to think about his birthday after the Mavericks, who are chasing the Oilers in the ECHL Western Division standings, could manage just one goal, while Moynihan turned in a hat trick.

He scored a power play goal in the second period, an even strength goal in the third period and an empty netter with just 1 minute left.

The Oilers’ leading scorer (23 points, 14 goals, 9 assists) crashed the party as sixth-place Kansas City fell to 9-12-3-1 (22 points) and the fifth-place Oilers improved to 12-12-2-1 (27 points).

The two teams play each other again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

“Each of these games are four-point games,” O’Had said. “If we win tonight, we get closer to them, but we didn’t, so that makes Saturday night’s game even more important.”

Goalie Sean Romeo turned in another solid performance, but was victimized by the Mavericks’ lack of offense.

“Sean did a great job in the net,” O’Had said. “He’s played very well every time we’ve called on him to play. Tonight, a couple of bad reads hurt us and we need to start scoring some goals.”

Brodie Reid scored the lone Mavericks goal, tying the game at 1-1 at 12:01 in the second period off assists from Marcus Crawford and Darik Angeli.

“Brodie is a great scoring threat, but he needs some help,” O’had said of the ECHL scoring leader, who has 29 points on 13 goals and 16 assists.

“I thought (defensemen) Zach Osburn and Marcus did a good job tonight trying to generate some offense. We outshot them (31-23) and we’ll need to look at the video to see what we need to do to rush the net and get more scoring opportunities.”