Adam Brady's second goal in OT lifts Mavericks past first-place Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Bordson got tired of sitting and watching his Kansas City Mavericks teammates when he was placed on the injured reserve list for a lower body injury he suffered at a recent practice.

“I wanted to get back out on the ice,” said Bordson, who scored the game-tying goal Friday as the Mavericks claimed a 5-4 overtime win against the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Fuel are tied with O’Had’s former team, the Florida Everblades, for the most wins of any team in the ECHL. They are 21-6-3-0 after the loss to the Mavericks.

Adam Brady scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and Darik Angeli finished with four points on a goal and three assists.

“And it was even better getting back on the ice and contributing to a big win,” added Bordson, who was named team captain earlier this week. “We’re really playing good hockey right now after some tough losses earlier in the season.”

The Mavericks (12-12-3-1), who have now won three straight, have suffered nine one-goal losses to go along with COVID-19 protocols that forced coach Tad O’Had and assistant coach Kohl Schulz to miss the first game, untimely call-ups, injuries and a revolving door at the goalie position. But O’Had has never used those dilemmas as an excuse.

“We don’t make excuses,” O’Had said, “we just keep working hard. This is a very good team and we’re really playing well right now.

“It was great to have our captain back on the ice tonight and we got that early (2-1) lead, and they came back to take a 4-3 lead late in the game, and Bordson scored the big goal to send it into overtime.”

Brady scored the game-winner at 2:40 of the overtime period off assists from reigning ECHL Player of the Week Darik Angeli and rookie Tommy Muck.

“Angeli has been outstanding, a difference maker,” O’Had said. “Brady had two goals and is playing lights out and we were all happy for Muck because that assist was his first pro point – and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Luke Bafia put the Mavericks ahead 1-0 with the only goal of the first period at the 17:34 mark on assists from Bryan Lemos and Bordson.

Indy then tied it on a goal by Diego Cuglietta at 4:24 of the second period.

Brady, on assists from Angeli and Lane Scheidl, answered just more than four minutes later to give the Mavericks a short-lived 2-1 lead.

Cuglietta scored his second goal to tie it again and Michael Pelech gave the Fuel a 3-2 lead at 17:50.

Angeli, who has a whopping 13 points in his last five games, scored with 31 seconds left on an assist from Zach Osburn to make it 3-3 going into the final period.

Indy’s Mathew Thompson scored at 5:24 to give the Fuel the 4-3 lead, but Bordson picked up his second point of the night with the game-tying goal at 14:59 to send it to overtime.

“When we went into OT, you could just sense on the bench that we were going to win the game,” O’Had said of his team, which outshot the Fuel 3-1 in overtime and 34-29 overall. “We’ve had so many tough losses and crazy things happen this season, but no one has ever let it affect their play.

“This team is rock steady and grinding it out. Now, we have to find a way to keep this (three-game winning) streak going.”

Scheidl finished with two assists and Matt Ginn earned the win in goal with 25 saves.