Check This Out for March 6

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Comets vs. Tacoma Stars

Sport: Major Arena Soccer League

When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Comets (5-4) look to take a step closer toward an MASL playoff berth when they host the Tacoma Stars (2-4) and former Comets star goalkeeper Danny Waltman in the first of two home games over the weekend. The Comets also play the Ontario Fury of California Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena.