Matt Ginn stonewalls Wichita in Kansas City Mavericks' fourth straight win

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had didn’t try to hide his excitement following a 1-0 shootout win over the Wichita Thunder Sunday.

Goalie Matt Ginn stopped all 37 shots in a scoreless regulation and overtime period to help lift the Mavericks to their fourth straight victory.

The Thunder’s Peter Crinella scored a shootout goal, but it was sandwiched around goals by Brodie Reid and Adam Brady, who had two goals in Friday night’s win against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.

“They had to score on their last shootout attempt and Ginn was nails – just like has been ever since he joined our team,” O’Had said by phone after Ginn slapped aside Patrik Parkkonen’s final shootout attempt with his glove hand. “We knew he was going to make that save! The kid has been unbelievable. We got two wins on the road at Indy and Wichita – and that’s four in a row. I think we’re finally seeing the team we hoped to see this season.”

Ginn said the Mavericks got stronger as the game went on, as he faced 16 shots in the first period, 11 in the second, four in the third and six in the overtime period.

More:Adam Brady's second goal in OT lifts Mavericks past first-place Fuel

“This was Wichita’s third (game) in three (nights) and they came out shooting and really focused,” said Ginn, who was acquired via trade from Greenville Feb. 12. “Our guys did a great job all night, and as you can tell by the number of shots and how they decreased throughout the game, we were focused and played a great defensive game. It wasn’t just me, it was a team effort.”

When asked how he felt when Brady scored his shootout goal, Ginn said, “I knew I had to stop their next shooter. He put on a nice move, but I was able to deflect the shot with my glove. It was a great win – we had a couple of great wins this weekend.

“You can just see everyone’s confidence growing game by game.”

Wichita goalie Alex Sakellaropolous was nearly equal to the task, stopping all of the Mavericks’ 41 shots in regulation and overtime before allowing two in the shootout.

More:Mavericks move up with pair of wins

With the Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships at Cable Dahmer Arena this week, the Mavericks will practice on the community ice and then head to Rapid City for a three-game set against the Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday.