Mavericks trade for Florida defenseman

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Mavericks have added some help on the back line.

The Mavericks acquired defenseman Evan Neugold for future considerations in a trade with head coach Tad O’Had’s former Florida Everblades team.

Neugold, a 6-foot-2, 194-pounder from Goshen, Connecticut, joins the Mavericks after starting the ECHL season with the Everblades. In 12 games with Florida he had four points on one goal and three assists and a plus-4 rating.

“Evan is a rocksteady defenseman with championship pedigree,” O’Had said. “He has the ability to play forward and defense and understands what it takes to win.”

Before starting with Florida this season, Neugold spent the last two seasons with the Newfoundland Growlers, helping them to the 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup championship.

Nuegold was plus-34 and had 13 goals and 30 assists in 115 games with the Growlers in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He spent the 2017-18 season with the Adirondack Thunder and South Carolina Stingrays after being called up from the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The 28-year-old played four years at Middlebury College in Vermont.