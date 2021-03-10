Kansas City Mavericks bring back Jared VanWormer in a trade from Jacksonville

Just when fans think it can’t get any better than a four-game winning streak, the Kansas City Mavericks announced that one of the most popular – and successful – players in team history is returning.

Forward Jared VanWormer, who previously played for the Mavericks during the 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 seasons after finishing his collegiate career at Ferris State University, has been traded to Kansas City from the Jacksonville Icemen for future considerations.

In 133 regular season games and seven playoff games for the Mavericks, he tallied 98 points on 46 goals and 52 assists.

“Trades can be difficult, but I can’t wait to get back and put on a Mavericks sweater,” said VanWormer, who was in the middle of his drive from Jacksonville, Florida, to Independence.

“I know the organization, which is first class all the way, the fans, the city and can’t wait to work with Coach (Tad) O’Had. We had a great talk and I’m so excited to get back to Independence. It was my home for three seasons and we’ve got some unfinished business – bringing a championship to the best fans in the ECHL.”

VanWormer, a 6-foot, 203-pound forward from Traverse City, Mich., joins the Mavericks after playing in 17 games for the Icemen. He had six points on three goals and three assists in Jacksonville.

“It was time for a change of scenery, and I know the Mavericks are riding a winning streak and I hope I can help keep it going.”

VanWormer, 28, is expected to arrive late Wednesday and he will be on the roster when the Mavericks travel to South Dakota to play the Rapid City Rush in a three-game set Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are excited to get a player of Jared’s quality and character,” O’Had said. “We feel he will fit instantly into our culture team and atmosphere. He is familiar with KC and the Mountain Division and we are excited to have him returning.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about Jared on the ice, in the locker room and in our community. And winning or losing, we are going to keep making steps to make this a better team, and we did that with this trade.”