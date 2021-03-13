Rapid City halts Mavericks' four-game win streak

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was late Friday night and Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had was watching video of his team’s 3-1 loss to the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

“You can look at a game with a different perspective when you watch the video,” O’Had said by phone, “and that’s what I’m doing right now.

“At the end of the day, I can say we were well prepared and had fresh legs, but we didn’t do the little things we did over our four-game winning streak.

“You need to play smart road hockey, have puck support and cut down on scoring opportunities. We gave up too many odd-man rushes, and in the end we wound up losing.

“Between periods, I addressed the need to battle, to play with grit and I hope to see more of that tomorrow (when the two teams meet again Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Central time).”

The Rush scored the first goal of the game and Kansas City’s Zach Osburn answered at 18:52 of the first period on assists from Tommy Muck and Darik Angeli.

Rapid City’s Hunter Garlent scored what proved to be the game-winner at 1:17 of the third period. Gabriel Chabot scored an empty net goal with just one minute left in the game to seal it for the Rush (15-18-2-0).

Kansas City’s Matt Ginn stopped 33 of 35 shots on goal as the Mavericks fell to 13-13-3-1 in the ECHL’s Western Conference.