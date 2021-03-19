Mavericks fall early in overtime, drop fourth straight

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Mavericks continue to earn points but continue a losing streak.

Matt Marcinew scored just 19 seconds into overtime to lift the Indy Fuel to a 2-1 victory over the Mavericks Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Mavericks and the third straight in overtime or a shootout as they fell to 13-13-4-2.

Besides Marcinew’s goal in overtime, all of the scoring occurred in the first period as Kansas City goaltender Matt Ginn and Indy’s Dan Bakala stopped the rest of the shots, which favored the Fuel 29-27.

Joe Sullivan scored at the 8:56 mark of the first period to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead.

Adam Brady tied it for the Mavericks with just two seconds left in the first period on assists from Nick Pastujov and Zach Osburn.

The Mavericks, with the one point, remain in sixth place in the ECHL’s Western Conference with 32 points, ahead of the Rapid City Rush, which has 36 but a lower winning percentage.