Pair of hat tricks help Ginn, Mavericks salvage win from Indy Fuel

As Matt Ginn skated off the ice Sunday following a 6-3 victory over the Indy Fuel, coach Tad O’Had caught up with him, lowered his mask for a moment and said something that only the Mavericks goalie could hear.

They both laughed and walked into a celebratory locker room.

The win capped a three-game weekend against the Fuel at Cable Dahmer Arena, in which the Mavericks claimed four of a possible six points. The win – which featured hat tricks by both Brodie Reid and Jared VanWormer – followed a pair of overtime losses, 2-1 Friday and 7-6 Saturday in which the Mavericks rallied for five goals in the third period to tie it and earn a point.

“We needed this one today,” O’Had said.

And Ginn needed the offensive support from Reid and VanWormer. Ginn entered Sunday’s game with a sterling 2.22 goals against average, but is 5-2-4-0 because of a lack of offense.

Ginn even tried to get in on the offensive action as he fired a puck toward an empty net, but it fell short of the mark.

“As we walked off the ice, I told Matt in a game like that, if he has a chance for a goal, to take it,” the coach said with a laugh. “I had a goalie score a goal years ago and I still remember it. He told me he was happy with the win.”

Ginn, who has the third-best goals against average (2.29) in the ECHL in 11 games this season, laughed when told of O’Had’s comments.

“That’s what he told me,” Ginn said. “I’d have liked to score, but there were some guys in front of the net, and I didn’t get a real good shot. But that’s OK, I’ll leave the scoring to Brodie and Jared.”

Reid, who has tallied 40 points in 37 games, got the Mavericks on the board first with a goal at 6:02 of the first period on assists from Lane Scheidl and Rob Bordson.

The Fuel scored the next two goals before VanWormer scored at 17:21 of the second period to tie it.

Reid then scored his second goal on a Bordson assist with just 1:21 left in the second as Kansas City took a 3-2 lead into the third period.

VanWormer started the third with his second goal of the night at 1:58, and Reid scored his third at 12:47 on a disputed goal that had to be reviewed.

The Fuel, who took advantage of a Boston Leier penalty, pulled their goalie and used the 6-on-4 advantage to score their final goal of the night at 15:50 to make it 5-3.

VanWormer then iced the win and finished off his hat trick with an empty net goal that came from a seemingly impossible angle to give Kansas City a 14-13-6-2 record.

“I guess good things come in threes,” said Reid, whose 40 points are second in the ECHL. “I put pressure on myself to score because we’ve struggled offensively, but Jared is a great addition to our team and Darik (Angeli) had the hat trick yesterday (Saturday). Not a bad weekend with three hat tricks in two games.”

VanWormer, who rejoined the Mavericks via a trade a week ago, is thrilled to be back in Kansas City.

“This is a professional organization and I know from seeing the talent on this team, we’re going to have a lot of success the rest of the season,” he said.

In Saturday’s 7-6 overtime loss – the Mavericks’ fourth straight in OT or a shootout – Kansas City scored five goals in the third period to send the game into overtime but fell when Indy’s Keoni Texeira scored at 1:09 into the extra period.

Angeli recorded his first hat trick of the season. Zach Osburn, Marcus Crawford and Nick Pastujov also scored in the third period. It was Angeli’s third goal of the game, at 18:47 off an assist from captain Rob Bordson, that sent the game into overtime.

In Friday’s 2-1 overtime loss, Matt Marcinew scored just 19 seconds into overtime to lift the Fuel.

Besides Marcinew’s goal in overtime, all of the scoring occurred in the first period as Ginn and Indy’s Dan Bakala stopped the rest of the shots, which favored the Fuel 29-27.

Joe Sullivan scored at the 8:56 mark of the first period to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead. Adam Brady tied it for the Mavericks with just two seconds left in the first period on assists from Nick Pastujov and Zach Osburn.

The Mavericks remain in sixth place in the ECHL’s Western Conference with 36 points, ahead of the Rapid City Rush, which has 39 points but a lower winning percentage.