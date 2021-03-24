Matt Ginn takes over ECHL lead in two categories to spark Kansas City past Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — It certainly came in a different fashion than last weekend’s games, but the Kansas City Mavericks were just happy to get another win.

After the Mavericks scored 12 goals in a 7-6 overtime loss and 6-3 dominating victory over the Indy Fuel Saturday and Sunday, captain Rob Bordson came through with the game-winning goal and Matt Ginn collected the shutout as the Mavericks blanked the Wichita Thunder 1-0 in an ECHL Western Conference matchup Wednesday at Intrust Bank Arena.

"What a solid, solid road win," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said by phone after his team defeated the second-place Thunder (23-11-4-1) to move from sixth place to fifth at 15-13-6-2. "It was a great win, but what made it even greater was that we stayed the course against a very good team and got a huge win on the road.”

Ginn improved to 6-2 and now leads the ECHL with a 2.11 goals against average and .930 save percentage.

"Rob got the great pass from Reider (Brodie Reid) and scored at the five-minute mark of the third period and the guys came out and played great defense the rest of the night,” O’Had said. “And you want to play great defense for a guy like Matt, who has been so strong in the net for us this season.”

Ginn, who stopped 22 shots on the night, praised his teammates for the road win.

"When Rob scored at five minutes of the third, it was just like the guys said, 'We're going to win this game.' They had that attitude out on the ice and it was great to be a part of,” Ginn said. “After all those wild games this past weekend, this was different, but we got the win and that's what matters."

Bordson credited Reid with making the pass to him as he came off the bench. C.J. Eick was also credited with an assist on the game’s lone goal.

"A great pass, and when I got it, I was going to shoot, then I paused a moment and took the shot and I don't think their goalie saw it coming," Bordson said. "There is a real logjam between us, Utah (41 points) and Tulsa (39) and you can feel the confidence grow with every win."

The Mavericks, with 38 points, are in fifth ahead of Tulsa because of a better winning percentage (.528 to .513) and three points behind fourth-place Utah, which holds the fourth and final playoff spot as of now.

The Mavericks will rest Thursday before another game at Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

"We're at the midway point (of the season) and ... there is so much hockey left to be played this season,” O’Had said. “Lately we've been finding a way to win, and even when we were losing those tough overtime games, we managed to get a point, and all the points are so important the rest of the season."