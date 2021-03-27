Check This Out for March 27-29

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder

Sport: ECHL minor league hockey

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Kansas City Mavericks will try to move up into playoff position in the ECHL’s Western Conference when they host the rival Wichita Thunder in a pair of games. The Mavericks (15-13-6-2, 38 points) are three points behind fourth-place Utah. Wichita is second at 23-11-4-1 (because of winning percentage) but has a conference-best 51 points. The Mavericks blanked Wichita 1-0 on Wednesday. Wichita has the ECHL's leading scorer in Anthony Beauregard (42 points) and Mavericks forward Brodie Reid is second at 41.