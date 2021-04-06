Maverick goaltender Matt Greenfield goes from bench to top ECHL honor

What started out as a weekend on the bench for Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Matt Greenfield ended up with him winning a league-wide honor Tuesday.

Greenfield watched as Matt Ginn started the weekend series against the Tulsa Oilers but Greenfield finished it by being named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 29-April 4.

It’s the second time this season that Greenfield has received the weekly honor.

Greenfield went 3-0-0 with one shutout, an 0.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .988 in three appearances against Tulsa last week.

"It's an honor to be named the goaltender of the week, but right now, all I care about is helping this team win – and I was in the net last week for three great wins, team wins," Greenfield said.

"I came into this league with no expectations. I just wanted to work hard and make a contribution, and it feels good to be able to do that."

The 26-year-old stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief in a 4-3 win on Friday, turned aside all 41 shots in a 5-0 victory on Saturday and made 30 saves in a 7-1 win on Sunday.

More:Mavericks hope greasy comeback can be turning point

"You can't say enough good things about Greenie and the way he played this weekend – and that's not taking a thing away from Ginner. He was scheduled to start Sunday but wasn't feeling well," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said. "This is his first pro season and you couldn't for anything more from a first-year pro."

A native of Parkland, Fla., Greenfield has appeared in 12 games for the Mavericks this season with a record of 6-3-2-1 with two shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Prior to turning pro, Greenfield saw action in 53 career games at the University of Calgary where he posted an overall record of 32-16-2 with six shutouts, a 2.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

More:Mavericks vault back into playoff contention with sweep of Tulsa

"It's a different game at the pro level, but it's still hockey and it's a game I love," Greenfield added. "Now, I just want to continue helping our team anyway I can."

Former Mav in NHL

Former Mavericks defenseman Kyle Burroughs made his National Hockey League debut with the Colorado Avalanche Monday night in a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Burroughs played in 18 games with the Mavericks during the 2015-16 ECHL season. He registered seven points on one goal and six assists while in Kansas City.

Burroughs, a seventh-round draft pick by the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft, spent the rest of the 2015-16 season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and spent four more seasons with that American Hockey League team before starting this season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

In his first NHL game, Burroughs received a five-minute major for dropping the gloves with Nick Bjugstad of the Minnesota Wild.

Burroughs is the sixth former Maverick to make his NHL debut.